National Weather Service tracking approaching winter storm, despite government shutdown

WELDON SPRINGS, MO - As we prepare for the next round of snow. Many meteorologists with the National Weather Service have the federal government shutdown in the back of their minds.

“We’re putting out some broad-brush numbers at this point. Right now, it’s looking around the 4-6 inch range,” says Doug Tilly NWS meteorologist.

The National Weather Service is keeping a close eye as a winter weather system makes its way towards St. Louis.

“The biggest impact at this is at the Friday afternoon rush hour. The snow is going to be moving into the area right around rush-hour so we just wanna make sure that doesn’t catch people off guard. Hopefully, the bulk of the snow is going to be falling overnight while people are sleeping and it will be coming to an end late Saturday morning,” said Tilly.

But as meteorologists at the National Weather Service try the and predict Mother Nature’s fickle ways, the federal government shutdown can be even more unpredictable. It’s halting some of their day-to-day business.

“Anything that has to do with our forecast and protection of life and property is up and running.”

That includes working closely with state transportation agencies and others to make sure people are prepared for the impending snow.

“We’ve been talking to the emergency managers across the area as well as MoDOT and many of our other users. We’ve been on conference calls giving them updates as a system approaches.”