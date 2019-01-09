Medical marijuana trade show to come to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Medical Marijuana Trade Conference is coming to St. Louis.

The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association announced Tuesday that what it's calling "the state's largest medical marijuana trade conference" will take place March 11-12 at Union Station in downtown St. Louis.

Organizers are expecting up to 15,000 attendees. The event is intended to help people understand the medical marijuana industry and find resources to participate.

On Monday, the department began taking pre-filed application fees from those who want to run cannabis dispensaries, growing and manufacturing operations.