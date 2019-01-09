IDOT and MoDOT starting preparations for expected weekend winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The threat of accumulating snow this weekend has MoDOT and IDOT crews out preparing already.

A MoDOT spokesperson tells Fox 2/News 11 several crews were out today treating area roadways.

MoDOT crews will do the same thing tomorrow.

MoDOT officials tell us they have plenty of time to plan for what`s coming and they are doing all they can to be ready.

“We`ll check all our trucks, make sure the spreaders are working, the plows are working, things are in good condition. We`ve got plenty of material- that`s not a problem. And knowing how this storm is coming in, we`re a little unclear but it should be mainly snow so we can get a treatment down ahead of time,” said Bob Becker, MoDOT`s District Maintenance Engineer.

This could be our most substantial winter weather event since mid-November when our area got several inches of snow.

MoDOT officials held a statewide conference call today about the approaching storm.

They plan to hold more as the storm approaches.

Authorities urging drivers to be cautious.

Both a MoDOT and IDOT truck were hit today in separate incidents.

Fortunately, we`re told the injuries were not serious.

“Give us plenty of room. We`ve got a job to do. It`s a big piece of equipment so watch out for us,” said Becker.

Joe Monroe with IDOT tells us half of his crews are checking equipment and the other half are filling as many potholes as possible before the storm hits.

Monroe says his workers may pre-treat roadways on Friday.