Firefighter suffers burns after falling through floor during Ferguson house fire

FERGUSON, Mo. - A firefighter is recovering from burns to her body after she fell through the floor while fighting a house fire in Ferguson.

The fire started at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of North Harvey.

A Fox 2 News photographer was at the scene as both Ferguson and Berkeley firefighters worked to put out the flames seen swirling from the rooftop.

The Ferguson Fire Department shared a video of the fast-moving flames on its Facebook page.

As the fire was heavily involved, a Berkeley firefighter working to put out the fire from inside the home fell through the floor to the basement. Her fellow firefighters rescued her and she was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for burns to her arms and legs.

Berkeley Fire Chief James Linhardt said she was home from the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

“While they were fighting the floor gave way,” said Ferguson Fire Assistant Chief Jeremy Corcoran. “She had zero visibility, she took one step too far, and entered the basement.”

Bomb and arson investigators were looking into what caused the fire, as is standard when a firefighter is injured on the job.

Neighbors said the home had been vacant for some time.