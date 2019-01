Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A firefighter was injured while responding to a vacant house fire in the Ferguson neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the firefighter fell through the floor into the basement.

She suffered a wrist and leg injury, along with some burns and was taken to the hospital.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. on North Harvey Avenue near Airport Road.

There is no word on what caused the fire.