Two Jefferson County kids say their dad needs prison time

You may remember hearing about 48-year-old Steven Herrmann`s case in August. He admits taking his two-year-old granddaughter into a south St. Louis ally during a drug binge. The girl had so much drug exposure, doctors reportedly found cocaine metabolites in her system.

Today the little girl is doing fine, but the toddler’s mother is still rattled. She says her father, Steven Herrmann blames her. Ciara Herrmann cried as she said, “I don`t understand why he has so much anger towards us because I didn`t do it.”

Herrmann and her brother Charles say their dad should`ve gone straight to prison. Charles Herrmann said, “My hope honestly would be keep him incarcerated long enough to gain his own mental stability, become a better person, or if that`s not going to change you know maybe incarcerated lifestyle is more up his alley.”

Charles moved from New York to protect Ciara from their dad. He explained, “Right when he got out jail he slashed her tires and ripped off her temp tag and then when she went to get new tires he was meeting her in the parking lot just standing there staring at her.”

Steven Herrmann’s reported text messages to family threaten 'I`ll personally crush her larynx.' Another says (I’ll) 'burn her body.'

Steven Herrmann has a long criminal past beginning in 2000, with prison sentences in Indiana. He currently faces charges for violating three protection orders in southern Missouri, brought by ex-wives and a daughter. He faces a felony stealing charge in St. Louis County, and in St. Louis, he`s on probation for a drug charge. The court record notes a violation could lead to '7 years in prison.'

Herrmann violated that probation when he took his granddaughter on that August drug binge, but the Judge gave him another chance.

Charles Herrmann said in frustration, “I thought the first time you violate, especially on such a felony offense when you kidnap your granddaughter and abandon her, do drugs with her in the car, leave her in there strapped for 24 hours defecating on herself, high on cocaine with amphetamines in her system? That`s not enough to say hey you know what - that might be crossing the line?” The Circuit Attorney`s office asked for seven years, but Judge Michael Noble said he`s undecided. He told me he sees drugs as the common thread in all of Herrmann`s problems. He made the unusual move to delay sentencing Herrmann until next December (2019) to see how he does in Veteran's drug court where Herrmann lives in Poplar Bluff, MO. The Judge added that Herrmann should get much longer and more intensive treatment in drug court, then he would in prison.

We`ll continue following his case to see how it turns out for Herrmann's kids, who fear their dad's already been given too many chances.