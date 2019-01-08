× Suspect killed during drug raid in St. Francois County MO

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO – Tuesday morning just before 6 am in St. Francois County law enforcement agents from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C SWAT Team, Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control Narcotics Unit and Bomb Squad, and Mineral Area Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence for drug and weapons violations.

Officers approaching the residence identified themselves multiple times before breaching the front door. Upon entering the residence an officer saw a man with weapon raising at officers. The officer fired at the subject striking him.

Officials say 4 other individuals were arrested after exiting the building.

A robot was deployed to check the residence for additional threats.

The suspect shot during the raid died at the scene.

An investigation is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.