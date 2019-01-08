× Police searching for two suspects who used tractor to break into ATM

HILLSVBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro police are searching for two suspects who used a tractor to break into an ATM Tuesday morning.

At 2:15 a.m., police received a report that someone in a tractor drove through a Wells Fargo ATM, located at 7200 Northeast Butler Street.

Police told FOX 12 the suspects did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the suspects took off in a U-Haul.

Officers caught up with the U-Haul and tried to stop the driver, but the driver would not pull over and a pursuit ensued.

Officers decided it was too dangerous to continue pursuing the driver and ended the pursuit.

Not long after, police received a report of suspicious activity on Northwest Aloclek Drive near Northwest Evergreen Parkway.

When officers arrived to the area, they found the U-Haul abandoned. Officers believe the suspects ran off into the woods near that area.

