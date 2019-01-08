Oklahoma officer charged with sexual abuse of minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL - He was sworn to uphold the law, but former police officer Michael Lindsey now faces charges of sexual abuse involving minors. He was working with the Nikoma Park, OK Police Department and had only recently become a full-time officer. The department’s chief said there were no red flags.

“We haven’t had any complaints on him,” said Chief Ed Smith. “As far as we knew, he was doing a good job. There was nothing in his background that even indicated that there would be an issue.”

The Fairview Heights Police Department announced on Tuesday that Lindsey is now facing charges in St. Clair County. Court documents indicate the alleged abuse took place in 2010 and involved a boy who was approximately 11 years old.

Fairview Heights Police would like to hear from anyone who believes they are a victim of abuse involving Lindsey. They should contact the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130.