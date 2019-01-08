Officers exposed to fentanyl following car accident in Brentwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Metro West Fire Protection District was called to the scene of a car accident after a St. Louis County police officers were exposed to an unknown substance later determined to be fentanyl.

The accident occurred near Eager and S. Hanley roads in Brentwood. At the moment, it's still unclear if the accident involved more than one vehicle.

According to Brentwood Police Chief Joseph L. Spiess Jr., the officers, who were working a MetroLink security detail, observed an SUV with front-end damage and pulled them over to see if they could help. The officers observed a broken capsule in the vehicle, at which point the driver ran from the SUV. The officers chased after the driver and apprehended the person.

One of the officers indicated he'd lost feeling in his extremities. The Brentwood Fire Department responded to the scene before calling in Metro West's hazmat team to examine the officers.

The officers were transported to a local hospital. They're expected to survive and would be released later in the day.

The hazmat team recovered numerous items from the vehicle to be tested.