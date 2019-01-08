× Man stabbed overnight, walks to Budget Inn for help

ST. LOUIS – A man is now hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest Monday night.

St Louis County Police tell FOX 2 a man was stabbed in the chest between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and went to the Budget Inn on Dunn Road just north of 270.

According to police, he went to get help from someone he knew that was staying at the motel.

Around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning the victim’s injuries took a turn for the worse and someone called 911.

He was taken to the hospital.