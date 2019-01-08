ST. LOUIS - Cason, the found of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with a 10-minute ab workout the help you shed those unwanted holiday pounds.
C3 Fitness: 10-minute ab workout to help shed holiday pounds
-
C3 Fitness: Post-Thanksgiving living room workout
-
C3 Fitness – Targeting your arms and abs
-
C3 Fitness – Abs Tuesday
-
C3 Fitness: Total body dumbbell workout
-
C3 Fitness – 15-minute body burner home workout
-
-
C3 Fitness: Pre-Thanksgiving dumbbell workout
-
C3 Fitness: A mighty shoulder workout
-
C3 Fitness – Arms of steel home workout
-
C3 Fitness – Belly burners
-
Monday Mascot – Maddie
-
-
Why exercise won’t make you lose weight
-
Toy industry expert identifies the must-have Christmas gifts
-
Monday Mascot – Jack