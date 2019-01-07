× St. Louis Fire Department begins three-day first responders job fair event

ST LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a three-day college fair.

The fair will take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at their headquarters on North Jefferson.

All firefighters, paramedics, EMT’s and police officers are welcome.

Representatives from at least seven area schools will be on hand.