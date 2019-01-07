Police continue search for homicide victim’s missing SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, Mo. - The Major Case Squad is asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle that was stolen during a shooting in Pine Lawn.

Investigators are searching for a 2014 red Ford Escape with license plate CB2-Z7X.

According to police, 61-year-old Naomi Miller was found shot to death in her driveway Saturday night.

Detectives said during the incident Miller’s car was taken.

Right now detectives don’t know the motive for the shooting.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Major Case Squad Hotline at 314-574-4042 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.