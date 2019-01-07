Pine Lawn family ‘devastated’ after woman shot and killed in her driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is working to solve the murder of a 61-year-old Pine Lawn woman.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a 911 call around 7:50 p.m. on January 5 for a person found shot in their driveway. When officers arrived at the home in the 2500 block of Arden, they found a woman who had died of a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as Naomi Miller.

Miller’s family said they’re heartbroken and devastated by her death. They said she would spend most of her time in church and working private duty as a nurse taking care of people. Miller came from a large family and was said to be a pillar of her Pine Lawn community, always giving back and helping others.

“My aunt did not deserve this. She was an amazing woman, she would help anybody. Her main focus was family and Jesus Christ. She would tell anybody it's all about God, all about Jesus. My prayer is they find who done this to my auntie,” Shanna Wakefield.

During this incident, Miller's vehicle was taken and has not been recovered. Police are looking for the vehicle – a 2014 red Ford Escape, with Missouri license plates CB2-Z7X.

The Major Case Squad is seeking any information from the community to help in identifying those responsible.

“She would have given them the car and would have gave them money if they needed that. That’s the kind of person she was. She believed in helping people,” Wakefield said.

If you have any information, please contact the Major Case Squad hotline at 314-574-4042 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).