Woman shot and killed in driveway, police searching for victim’s car and suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The North County Police Cooperative responded to a 911 call for a person found shot in her driveway on Saturday, January 5, at around 7:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had died of a gunshot wound. The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has identified the victim as 61-year-old Naomi Miller of the 2500 block of Arden in Pine Lawn, MO.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified spoke with Fox 2 and says she lives a few houses down from Miller.

“We grew up in the neighborhood as children together. That’s my sister, we call one another sis. She lived a good Christian life. We belong to the same church and she didn’t have to go out this way,” said the unidentified woman.

During this incident, Miller’s vehicle was taken and has not been recovered. Police are looking for the vehicle, a 2014 red Ford Escape, with a Missouri State License plate number CB2-Z7X.

The Major Case Squad is seeking any information from the community to help in identifying those responsible.

If you have any information, please contact the Major Case Squad Hotline at (314) 574-4042 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).