Maryland Heights house fire spreads to nearby homes

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - A Maryland Heights family was able to get out of their house

after a late-night fire quickly spread to their home. The house fire broke out in the 1200 block of McKelvey Road Saturday night around 10:30 pm.

Monikka Rinehart who lives next door to where the fire started says she heard several loud explosions and noticed the flames quickly spreading to her home.

She notified everyone in her family and they were able to escape to safety.

“I looked out the window all I could see were flames. I got the family got all the humans and animals out to safety,” said Rinehart.

“I know exactly what I heard, there were five or six different explosions throughout the night that I know of but it all became a blur after that, “said Karen Sutton.

The home is a total loss, we are told the fire started in the rear of the home and quickly spread to nearby homes. “I heard two loud booms then followed by fire burst coming out of the property,” said Rinehart

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.