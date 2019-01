× Homicide investigating fatal shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in south St. Louis. The shooting occurred just after 3:30 pm at the intersection of South Broadway and Chippewa Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered a male victim who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he later died.

An investigation is ongoing.