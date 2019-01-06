Community comes out to support Kasten family at visitation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - Hundreds lined up to pay their respects for a family murdered in St. Charles.

“I’m numb to it especially when it’s someone so close, and all the sudden, and the way it was done. It’s horrifying. It was a horrifying experience,” says Ken Easter.

He was the uncle of 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan Kasten.

“I got them started on the comic books. I bought them their first ones. We just sat there, and Jonathan was really into the Flash. I just bought him the Flash versus Speed Buggy and I was planning on giving it to him this weekend. As a matter fact, I think we were all supposed to get together yesterday,” he says.

Now they’re getting together for the visitation of Zoe and Jonathan along with their mother Kate Kasten and her mother Jane Moeckel.

Kerry Kasten Easter says she’ll always remember them as superheroes after the way they rallied around her brother who died of cancer in 2017.

“Remember their life and who they were as opposed to how they died. This is who they were. They were superheroes and they lived it every day and so I am here to represent that part of my family. I’m getting some strange looks but that’s OK,” she admits.

She says the outpouring of support from the community since this happened has been overwhelming.

She says, “Today is better. Honestly, I had a week to scream and cry and think all of those things that you really don’t want the world to know you’re thinking, but I think a lot of us are thinking that today. I am stronger for them and for my family, my sons and my daughters, and my grandson and those here that came to pay homage to the Kastens. It’s an entire family gone now and there’s not many of us left. “

In honor of Jon and Zoe Kasten, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Harris Elementary School 2800 Old Muegge Rd. St. Charles, Mo. 63303. Mr. Tyson Plumlee, the principal, can be reached at 636-443-4700. These donations will help provide funding for field trips and many other activities.