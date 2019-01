× Precautionary boil order for part of O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. – The Water and Sewer Department for the City of O’Fallon, Missouri has issued a precautionary boil advisory that is in effect for those west of Gentemann Road, between Highway 70 and Highway P. The precautionary boil advisory is due to multiple water main breaks in that area.

