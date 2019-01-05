× Police investigating train accident in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, MO – The Maplewood Police Department is investigating a train versus car accident. The incident happened Saturday night around 7 pm at the intersect of Sutton Blvd. and Greenwood Blvd.

Police tell Fox 2 no one was injured, and that it appears an elderly man got confused and turned onto the train tracks and got stuck. Some area residents got the man out of his vehicle and tried to remove the car from the track before a train struck the vehicle.