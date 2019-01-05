× Columbia police officer on leave after death of 4-year-old

A Columbia Missouri police officer is now on administrative leave following the death of a 4-year-old girl.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the officer, 27-year-old Amanda Heese had driven her police SUV onto the sidewalk at Battle High School in order to observe students exiting the building.

Four-year-old Gabriella Curry was walking on the sidewalk and was struck and killed by the police vehicle.

The girl is the daughter of a school bus driver.

An investigation is ongoing.