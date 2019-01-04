Town and Country carjacking suspects taken into custody following crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Several people were taken into police custody Friday and questioned in connection with a carjacking in Town and Country the night before.

Town and Country police responded to a call about a carjacking at a residence about a mile and a half from the police station in a neighborhood near Interstate 270 and Clayton Road.

Police said around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, a man returned to his home on the 1900 block of Windmoor Place and parked in his driveway. He was confronted by a masked gunman who demanded the keys to his Mercedes SUV.

The victim complied and the suspect left the scene in the SUV.

Friday evening, Fox 2 was on the scene on Garesche Avenue near Goodfellow Boulevard as St. Louis city police arrested several suspects after a white Toyota Camry crashed into a front yard.

St. Louis police said the Camry was stolen and they believe the vehicle and suspects to be connected to a carjacking in Town and Country.

The stolen Mercedes SUV was also recovered.

No charges have been filed in this case.