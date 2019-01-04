Official Rules: Tools For Teachers 2019

Tools For Teachers – Rules

Tools for Teachers Contest – 2019

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL REQUIRED FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSOR.

KPLR 11 LLC (“Sponsor”) will conduct the Tools for Teachers Contest (“Contest”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes Nominator’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Official Rules. The Contest is void where prohibited and outside the Contest area set forth below.

1. Eligibility: The following eligibility requirements apply to you if you wish to nominate someone for consideration as a nominee in the Contest (in which case you are a “Nominator”) or if you are nominated for consideration as a nominee (in which case you are a “Nominee”). Nominators must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above and reside in the St. Louis Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Nominees must be legal US residents, at least 13 years old or above and reside in the St. Louis Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees of KPLR LLC, Tribune Media Company, and of Weber Chevrolet and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate as either a Nominator or Nominee. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

2. Contest Period: The Contest begins on or around January 1, 2019 at 12:00 AM CT and ends on November 29, 2019, at 11:59 PM CT (the “Contest Period”). The Contest Period will be divided into twelve monthly entry periods (each, a “Monthly Entry Period”). The first Monthly Entry Period begins on the beginning of the Contest Period and ends on January 31, 2019 at 11:59 PM CT. Subsequent Monthly Entry Periods begin at 12:01 AM CT on the first of the Monthly Entry Period and end on the last day of the Monthly Entry Period at 11:59 PM CT.

3. Contest Entry: To enter the Contest, enter online at https://kplr11.com/category/contests/ (the “Contest Page”), by accurately completing the online application entry form as instructed. Required fields include but are not limited to: Nominator’s first & last name, address, phone number and email address, and complete information about the Nominee including first & last name, phone number and email address. You may nominate yourself if you wish.

Additionally, each Nominator must also submit a persuasive essay of no more than 150 words clearly communicating why the Nominee is a great teacher in our community through their actions in the classroom (the “Essay”). (Collectively, the entry information and Essay will be referred to as the “Nomination.”)

All entry information (but not the Essays) becomes the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete Nominations will not be eligible. Nominations are accepted and kept throughout the duration of the Contest for consideration of selection at any time.

Each month, starting in January, 2018 through December, 2018, one Nomination will be selected by a panel of judges designated by Sponsor and Weber Chevrolet based upon the persuasiveness of the Essay in showing the Nominee’s value to the community in ways large and small as well as the Nominee’s good heartedness toward the community. Non-winning Nominations will carry over from one Monthly Entry Period to the next.

Nominators may be required to become registered users of the website on which the Contest Page is located. A Nominator may submit more than one Nomination but may not nominate the same Nominee more than once. Entries submitted in excess of the above limit by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Duplicate entries will not be accepted. Only one prize per person, household, or email address allowed.

4. Each Nomination must satisfy all of the following Submission Requirements:

a. Your Essay must fully comply with any and all terms of use, user conditions and/or submission guidelines at the Contest Page (collectively, the “Website Terms”), which are incorporated into and made a part of these Submission Requirements.

b. Your Essay must be original to and written only by you. Your Essay must be in English.

c. Your Essay must be truthful, non-defamatory, and otherwise appropriate for publication or broadcast, must not reference any identifiable trademark, logo or trade name, and must not describe or depict any obscene, provocative or otherwise inappropriate content or invade any person’s privacy or other rights.

If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion and at any time during the Contest, that any Nomination (or part thereof) violates the Submission Requirements, is otherwise unsuitable, offensive, or in poor taste, or otherwise violates these Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to remove and disqualify the Nomination at any time. Sponsor retains sole discretion as to whether any Nomination satisfies the Submission Requirements and the Rules. By submitting a Nomination, each Nominator warrants that (a) the Essay is original to and was created solely by the Nominator and has not been copied, in whole or in part, from a copyrighted or proprietary work belonging to someone else, (b) the Essay does not violate any copyright laws, and does not plagiarize, libel, slander, defame, disparage, or otherwise infringe on or violate the rights of any third parties or violate state or federal student privacy laws, (c) Nominator is legally entitled to submit the Nomination in the Contest; (d) the distribution, reproduction, display and any other uses of any part of the Nomination by Sponsor as permitted herein will not infringe any third party rights, including those of any person who is mentioned or depicted therein; and (e) the Nomination complies in all respects with these Rules, including the Submission Requirements and Website Terms. Each Nominator further agrees to indemnify and hold Sponsor, KPLR, LLC, Tribune Media Company, Weber Chevrolet, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of all of these, harmless from and against any and all claims, demands, damages, costs, liabilities and causes of action of whatsoever nature that are based upon or arise out of any breach by such Nominator of such warranties or representations made by Nominator or of these Rules. By submitting a Nomination, Nominator grants to Sponsor (and to those acting on Sponsor’s behalf) a non-exclusive, perpetual, world-wide royalty-free license (and waive all moral rights in and to the Essay) to display or otherwise use the Essay on the Contest Page and any related sites in connection with this Contest.

5. Winner Notifications: Sponsor will attempt to notify the winning Contest Nominators and Nominees within seven days of the end of each Monthly Entry Period. Both the Nominator and Nominee must agree to appear on-air during a segment on KPLR 11 as set forth below. Should Nominator and Nominee not agree to appear on-air, winning Nominator/Nominee will be disqualified. Winning Nominators and Nominees may be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winning Nominator/Nominee. A potential winner will be disqualified if: (a) Nominator or Nominee does not respond within 72 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a Nominator or Nominee does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a winner does not adhere to the Rules; and/or (d) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner from among all eligible entries for that Monthly Entry Period by the selection process set forth herein or to not award that winner’s prize at all.

6. Prize: Each Monthly Entry Period one winning Nominee will receive a $500.00 prize from Weber Chevrolet. Prize will be awarded in the form of a cash card. There are twelve (12) total prizes. Winning Nominators and Nominees will also agree to be available for an on-air appearance on KPLR 11 (the “Appearance”). Appearances are scheduled for the 4th week after the close of each Monthly Entry Period. The Appearance will take place at KPLR 11, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, between the hours of 10:00am CT and 2:00pm CT, and the duration of the Appearance will be in KPLR’s sole discretion. Winning Nominators and Nominees agree to comply with and conform to generally accepted broadcast standards with regard to conduct, dress and language during their appearances on KPLR 11, and such compliance will be determined by KPLR 11 staff in their sole discretion. KPLR reserves the right to reschedule the date of the Appearance because of breaking news, technical problems or unforeseen scheduling conflicts. KPLR 11 reserves the right to conduct parts of or all of the Appearance without broadcasting it on television, or to record the Appearance and broadcast it on a later date. Appearance has no cash value, and, if Appearance is not provided for any reason, no alternate prize will be awarded. Properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for under these Rules.