ST. LOUIS – Lasik surgery can cost thousands of dollars and isn't always covered by insurance. But a St. Louis ophthalmologist is offering the surgery free to first responders. Fox 2/KPLR 11’s Dan Gray spoke with the first emergency responder to receive the surgery.
Eye doctor offering free Lasik surgery to first responders
