Abandoned church heavily damaged by fire Thursday night

ST. LOUIS – Fire heavily damaged an abandoned church building Thursday in north St. Louis.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Northland Avenue At North Kingshighway.

When firefighters arrived on the scene there was heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building.

The back wall of the church was in bad condition causing firefighters to take extra precautions in case of a collapse.

No one was injured.