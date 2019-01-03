Two dead, one injured after north St. Louis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two men are dead and another is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police received several calls about a shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Minerva, located in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. That is where officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was conscious and taken to an area hospital. Two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are working on this case. The identities of the victims and information on a possible suspect have not been released at this time.