ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Health Department is offering free sexual health screenings on January 3 and 4th.

The free screenings will be from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the North Central Community Health Center on Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn.