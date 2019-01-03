St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner fined after campaign investigation

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Ethics Commission has fined St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for using campaign funds for personal expenses.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Gardner used the money to pay for housing costs when she was a state representative.

The Missouri house reimbursed Gardner for the same costs.

She is also accused of failing to accurately report contributions and payments.

She was only required to pay ten percent of the $63,000 fine and claims she has already paid it.