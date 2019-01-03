Residents in Black Jack neighborhood complain about recent spate of gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK JACK, Mo. - Five people were arrested Thursday in connection with multiple shootings in a north St. Louis County neighborhood over the last six months.

St. Louis County police met with about 50 residents at the Black Jack neighborhood police station to tell residents of the Wild Ridge subdivision about the arrests. Police said they are investing extra resources into solving these crimes including 24-hour patrols.

A home on Bielefeld Drive has been targeted by gunmen five times over the last six months. Police said the couple who lives in the home is an older couple, and their grandson who used to live with them is the intended target of the gunfire.

The couple temporarily moved out of the home for fear of their lives.

The first shooting took place on August 8. Shots were fired at the home again on October 18.

The attacks increased just before the holidays with shots fired at the home on December 24, December 25, and January 2. An estimated eight homes have been struck with bullets during these shootings.

In Wednesday night's incident, St. Louis County police said people in two stolen vehicles began shooting at each other outside of the target home.

On Thursday, five suspects were found in one of the stolen vehicles and arrested for other crimes. Police said the individuals do not live in the Wild Ridge neighborhood.

As of Thursday evening, the individuals were still in police custody and being questioned about the shootings. Police said this is a complex investigation, and they are exploring whether these individuals are connected to other area shootings.

No charges have been filed in connection with the Wild Ridge shootings.

During Wednesday night’s shooting, a bullet went through a window of Aeesha Bell’s home and narrowly missed her three-year-old son who was playing on the floor.

"I ran, I grabbed him, we got on the floor, and the next thing you know, a bullet came through the wall about five to seven feet away from where he was playing, and it came in and entered in the back wall," she said.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call 314-355-1200.