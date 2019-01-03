× NYPD: Brooklyn boy, 11, dies after possible allergic reaction to fish that he didn’t eat

Brooklyn, NY – An 11-year-old boy died on New Year’s Day after a possible allergic reaction to fish, police said Wednesday.

Camron Jean-Pierre was pronounced dead Tuesday at a hospital after police discovered him unconscious and unresponsive at his home on East 82nd Street in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

Police initially responded to reports made at 7:24 p.m. that day about an unconscious person at the home.

People at the scene told investigators Jean-Pierre was allergic to fish, and someone in the home was cooking fish, NYPD officials said.

Although Jean-Pierre was not believed to have consumed any fish, he may have had an allergic reaction to it, police said.

His cause of death remains under investigation.