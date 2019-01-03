Ladue police release audio of ‘polite’ armed robbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, Mo. - For the first time, we’re hearing the voices of the “polite robbers” wanted for holding up businesses in Ladue and Richmond Heights.

The pair is accused of robbing three businesses New Year’s Day afternoon: a BP gas station in Ladue, as well as a Phillips 66 gas station and an In & Out shop in Richmond Heights.

Only one thing stands out more than their distinctive, bright-colored hooded sweatshirts.

The suspects also were described as minding their manners – relatively speaking – as they held up the shops.

The two can be heard on surveillance video footage from the BP gas station at Conway Road and Lindbergh Boulevard.

The clerk, terrified, had run to the station’s restroom and locked herself inside as the men shouted requests.

“Ma’am,” one of them said. “I need your help.”

Ladue Police Department Lt. Ray Hahs called the mannerism out of the ordinary, especially considering that the men were carrying a pistol with an extended magazine.

“He’s going back and forth were her on how to open the [cash register]. And I believe he says, ‘Ma’am.’ Ma’am. A very polite title. It’s unusual to see someone being so polite,” he said.

The suspects were unable to open the register and left the gas station with stolen lottery tickets and cigarettes.

A similar situation unfolded at the Richmond Heights businesses that afternoon. The owner of the In & Out store on Bellevue said the duo had the same mode of operation – one of them flourished a gun while repeatedly apologizing for robbing the establishment. He even identified himself as being 19 years old.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

While the cases are noteworthy because of the unusual details, police are focused one major issue – the fact that the subjects are considered armed and dangerous.

“You’ll see in the video that he has a pistol with an extended magazine. That concerns us a great deal. We don’t want somebody to get hurt. So if you know anything or you can identify these people, please call us, call CrimeStoppers,” Lt. Hahs said.

Anyone with information on the incidents should contact the Ladue Police Department at 314-993-1214 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. Tips can be reported anonymously and a reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.