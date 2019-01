Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus in north St. Louis leaves four people injured.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, crews headed to Riverview Dr. at Spring Garden.

Police tell FOX 2 the bus driver, two children and one person in the car all suffered minor injuries.

Traffic is limited to one lane in both directions.

It is unclear what led to the crash.