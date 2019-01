Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ill. - Police are searching for the gunman who shot three people early Thursday morning in Brooklyn, Illinois.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. outside the Bottoms Up nightclub on Jefferson Street.

Police tell FOX 2 a man was struck in the leg, a woman was hit in the calf and a second woman was hit in the shoulder.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.