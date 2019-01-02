× St. Louis County woman charged with assault in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, MO – Wednesday the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 26-year-old Desiree Harrison with domestic assault first degree for an incident that occurred on New Year’s Day in the 2200 block of Yale Avenue in Maplewood.

Police say the incident involved Harrison and a victim she is alleged to have stabbed serval times after chasing the victim in an apartment, and outside following an argument about their relationship. Prior to the assault, the couple had broken up according to police.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the chest and right shoulder.

Following the assault, the victim tried to reenter the apartment but was met by the Harrison swinging and iron, which struck the victim multiple times.

Witnesses told officers arriving on the scene the victim was assaulted several times outside the apartment.

Police say surveillance video from the apartment complex corroborated the victim being assaulted.

After being placed into custody, Harrison told police she was so angry she blacked out.

It’s unknown if Harrison has bonded out of jail.