× MSHP reports eight traffic fatalities over New Year’s weekend

ST. LOUIS – Eight people died in traffic accidents during the 2019 New Year’s holiday weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

According to the state police, that number includes two pedestrians who were struck and killed by vehicles. The remaining six people killed were not wearing seatbelts.

The New Year’s holiday counting period began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

State police responded to 352 crashes in Missouri and people suffered injuries in 112 of those crashes.

The MSHP arrested 127 people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

There were no boating fatalities or drownings over that period, state police said.

State police reported seven fatalities last year.