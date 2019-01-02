Major lane closures in downtown St. Louis with Ameren project now underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Commuters can expect significant delays for the upcoming months when a major construction project gets underway in downtown St. Louis Wednesday.

Ameren Missouri starts work January 2 on an $8 million plan to upgrade its energy grid that will impact some streets in downtown St. Louis.

The utility company is upgrading 100,000 feet of underground infrastructure as part of its Smart Energy Plan.

The changes are expected to improve the power quality and energy reliability of customers. Ameren hopes that customers don`t experience an outage or if they do restoration times will be significantly shorter.

The impacted intersections are along Fourth Street at Market, Spruce, Walnut and Olive and along Broadway at Olive and Clark.

The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound Market will be closed at Fourth.

This first phase of the project is expected to continue until April 2019, the entire project is planned to run through 2020.