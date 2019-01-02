Local attorney weighs in on new St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we reported earlier in the newscast the new St. Louis County prosecutor took office Monday and began making some big changes today.

Wesley Bell announced new prosecution policies and also terminated or began the termination process for three assistant prosecutors.

One of the three, who wrote disparaging remarks on Facebook about his "soon to be" new boss.

Bell also terminated the prosecutor who presented the Michael Brown case to the grand jury, which failed to hand up charges in the case.

Attorney Brad Young came onto Fox 2 news at 6 pm to discuss the policy changes and terminations.

First, St. Louis County will no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases if the defendant has fewer than 100 grams.

Next, they will no longer prosecute people who fail to pay child support.

The office will not be requesting cash bail on misdemeanor cases.