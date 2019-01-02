× Get a jump on 2019 resolutions by celebrating National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, was the start of a new year, but many people spent the day recovering from New Year’s Eve festivities.

Losing weight is consistently one of the top New Year’s resolutions each year and many people don’t have the expertise or discipline to lose weight on their own.

January 2 is a great day to observe National Personal Trainer Awareness Day.

National Personal Trainer Awareness Day is designed to remind people that there are professionals around to help make those promises a reality.

Whether you don’t know how to start your fitness journey or you just need to be held accountable a personal trainer can help you reach your health goals.

Studies have also shown you have a much better chance of sticking with your new fitness routine if you have a trainer.