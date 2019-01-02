× Former Byrnes Mill police officer charged with sodomy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Wednesday the Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announced that his department had arrested a former Byrnes Mill police officer for sodomy.

45-year-old Ryan Shomaker of Washington, Missouri has been charged with statutory sodomy with a person less than 14-years-old.

The charge stems from an investigation requested by Police Chief Frank Selvaggio of Byrnes Mill. According to the police chief, Shomaker was terminated from his police department on October 31, 2018. The investigation into the suspected criminal conduct ended Wednesday with the arrest of Shomaker.

Shomaker turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officer today and is currently being held in jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.