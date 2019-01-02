Five charged in Alton home burglaries

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged five energy sales contractors last week for a home burglary in an Alton neighborhood.

According to Officer Emily Hejna, a spokeswoman for the Alton Police Department, the men were arrested December 20 for the attempted burglary of a home in the 3600 block of Aberdeen Avenue. Investigators learned the same group was involved in a burglary earlier that day in the 500 block of Brookside Avenue.

On December 28, prosecutors charged 22-year-old Elijah Wilson, 27-year-old Jerry Consiglio, 23-year-old Tyler Field, 18-year-old Domenick Fox, and 18-year-old Valerii Pierson with one count of attempted residential burglary and one count of residential burglary. They all remain jailed on $80,000 bond.

The five suspects were all living on West MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills, Illinois because of work, Hejna said.

The Alton Police Department is reminding residents that every solicitor must have a license issued by the city treasurer’s office. If a solicitor comes to your home or business, you should ask to see their solicitation permit. If they don’t have one, you’re asked to call Alton police.