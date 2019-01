Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The New Year just got a little sweeter and a little darker.

Oreo is keeping their wide variety of cookie flavors coming with their newest creation to start off the New Year: Dark Chocolate Oreos.

A dark chocolate-flavored cream is sandwiched between two classic oreo chocolate wafers.

Unlike recent oreo releases, this one is one, not a limited edition.

The company says it will be a permanent offering in the Oreo Family.