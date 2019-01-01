× Police investigate New Year’s Eve homicide in Pagedale

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating a murder that took place late Monday night in Pagedale.

According to Sergeant Shawn McGuire, a county police spokesman, Pagedale police were called to the 1400 block of Kingsland around 10:40 p.m. for a disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 56-year-old man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pagedale police contacted county authorities for assistance.

McGuire said police have not identified the victim pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.