New St. Louis County council members sworn into office

CLAYTON, MO - A swearing-in ceremony of elected St. Louis County leaders included two new members of the St. Louis Council. Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch now represents the 3rd district of St. Louis County and Lisa Clancy now represents the 5th district.

Clancy promises to fight for fairness and equity and said that’s what her constituents have said they want to see. She said several people have asked her if she’ll be siding with St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger or with the majority of the council. Clancy said she doesn’t believe it’s an either/or situation. She said, “I’m going to be forging a way for myself and at the center of all that will be the people that I represent.”

Fitch said fighting crime will be a top priority because he says constituents have expressed concerns over the toll crime is taking on the County. He also believes he can effectively work with a council and county executive who have often been at odds with each other.

“If we decide we don’t agree with the executive on this particular issue there will be things we can agree on,” said Fitch. “Let’s concentrate on the things we can agree on. Let’s make sure we're all at the table together in coming up with solutions for St. Louis County together.”