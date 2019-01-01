× It’s official! St. Louis will host 2020 NHL All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS – It had been an open secret for nearly a week but now it’s official: St. Louis will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game!

On Tuesday, the NHL confirmed All-Star Weekend will be held January 24 to January 26 at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. The weekend will feature several hockey-themed events, including the All-Stars Skills competition.

This will mark the third time St. Louis has hosted the NHL All-Star Game. The 1988 and 1970 games were held at the St. Louis Arena.