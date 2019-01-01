Family loses everything in post-outage house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A north St. Louis family is entering the new year without a place to call home after a fire took nearly everything from them.

The fire took place in the 5100 block of Cabanne Avenue, located in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood.

The Bland family said their home and surrounding area lost power around 11:30 p.m. Monday. It’s unclear what caused the power outage.

The family went to a friend’s home because they still had electricity and heat.

When the Bland family returned home around 6 a.m., they discovered the second floor of their residence was ablaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.