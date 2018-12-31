Prison escapee arrested at Taco Bell

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Police arrested a man who escaped from San Quentin State Prison Saturday after a three-day search.

Authorities today apprehended Shalom Mendoza, who walked away from #SanQuentin prison on Dec. 26.

Shalom Mendoza, a 21-year-old serving a five-year sentence for using a deadly weapon during a carjacking and resisting police, had disappeared from the prison on Dec. 26. Officials said he had been assigned to work outside the secured perimeter of the prison “and he took advantage of an opportunity to leave.”

He is suspected of carjacking someone in a San Rafael-area Home Depot parking lot, then ditching the car off Interstate 101 near Paso Robles.

A person spotted Mendoza at a Taco Bell in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon, and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents rushed to the scene to arrest him.