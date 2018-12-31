× Police called to fatal shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are on the scene of a homicide in the Patch Neighborhood in south St. Louis. Just before 8:30 pm Monday night police were called to Virginia Avenue and Davis Street.

Officers arriving on scene found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Neither the victim’s identity nor the circumstances leading up to the shooting have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.