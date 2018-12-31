New Year, incoming St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to take oath of office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - New Year, incoming St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell will take his oath of office.

Bell plans to take the oath of office at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning at his New Year's Eve Party at the Sheraton Clayton Plaza Hotel.

He will take a second ceremonial oath along with other county officials at the traditional inaugural event on January 1 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Memorial Plaza in Clayton.

Bell replaces Bob McCulloch who leaves after 28 years, the longest-serving St. Louis County Prosecutor.