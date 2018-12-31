× Man, woman arrested following police pursuit for stolen Camaro

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and woman last Friday following a high-speed chase over a stolen vehicle.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, a 1998 Chevy Camaro was reported stolen in the Moselle area on December 27.

Around 3:30 p.m. the following day, an off-duty detective noticed the vehicle on Highway 30 and contacted another detective in the area. That detective began a pursuit with the Camaro.

The pursuit continued through Robertsville, Catawissa, and Pacific, with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol joining.

The chase ended in a field south of Pacific after the stolen vehicle crashed into a Franklin County patrol car.

The man behind the wheel of the Camaro, 32-year-old Christopher Brandon Moise, was taken into custody.

Moise was charged with resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was jailed on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Prosecutors said Moise had two additional warrants out of Gasconade and Callaway counties.

Charges were still pending on Moise’s 31-year-old female passenger.